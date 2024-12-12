Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 471.4% in November

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alset Price Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 4,411,764 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,808.72. This trade represents a 63.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

