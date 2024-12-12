Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 6th Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

