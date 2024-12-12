Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.