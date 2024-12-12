Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 103,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,446,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,760,145,000 after acquiring an additional 294,438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $231.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

