Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

