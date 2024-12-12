Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $80.01 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

