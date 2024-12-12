Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.4 %

BBWI opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.