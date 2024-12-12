Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.00 ($43.16) and last traded at €41.00 ($43.16). Approximately 508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.40 ($43.58).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.63.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

