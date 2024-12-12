Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Trading Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 12,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

