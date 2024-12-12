BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

