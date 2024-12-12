BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $177.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.30. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

