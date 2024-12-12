BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 82,606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,305,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,196,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

