Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $44.57

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Malibu Boats
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.03.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.