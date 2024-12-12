BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $122.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.