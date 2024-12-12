Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 727,447 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 804,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 543,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

