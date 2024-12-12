Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $775,389. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $260.07 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $260.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

