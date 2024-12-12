Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FormFactor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FormFactor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,893.29. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

