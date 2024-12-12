Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

