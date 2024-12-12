Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,753,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after buying an additional 505,207 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

