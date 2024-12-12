Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 972 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

