Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMAT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

