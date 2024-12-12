Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

CTLT stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalent by 26.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

