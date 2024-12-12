Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Centene Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,768,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 194,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

