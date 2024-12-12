Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,862 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 98.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,767.44. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $51,802.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192.70. This represents a 51.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

