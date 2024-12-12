Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 19.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 81.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,740.20. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,035. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

