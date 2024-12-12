Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

NYSE AVNS opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.