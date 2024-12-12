Centiva Capital LP Has $240,000 Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 272.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 105.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 155,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.42. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

