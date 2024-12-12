Centiva Capital LP Purchases 1,227 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

