Centiva Capital LP Purchases 1,227 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
