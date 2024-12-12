Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Trading Down 0.2 %

CRH opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

