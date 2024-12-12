Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,135.53. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,298 shares of company stock valued at $735,327. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

