Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in J.Jill by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

