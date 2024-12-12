Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,343 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

