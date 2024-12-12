Centiva Capital LP Sells 7,773 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,387 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,934,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,549,000 after acquiring an additional 801,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,027 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,084. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

