Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 349,951 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,370 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 531,493 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 41.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $1,081,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

E2open Parent Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

