Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 351.8% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

Shares of WANSF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

