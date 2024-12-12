Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 351.8% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
Shares of WANSF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Cirata has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Cirata Company Profile
