Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Trading Up 6.4 %
CCM stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.