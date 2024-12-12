Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,140 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

