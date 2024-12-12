CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Holdings Cut by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CorVel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 184,200.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $358.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.70. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.89 and a fifty-two week high of $381.73.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.35, for a total value of $125,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,321. The trade was a 28.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

