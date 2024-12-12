CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

NYSE CRH opened at $98.65 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

