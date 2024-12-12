CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $82,485,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $324.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.04 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $333.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.62.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

