D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $72,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.