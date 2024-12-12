Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 65,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

