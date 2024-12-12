Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

FANG opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

