Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.