Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $37.99. Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 2,804 shares traded.
Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.
