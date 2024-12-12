Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.29 and traded as high as $21.47. Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 1,698 shares changing hands.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

