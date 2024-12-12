Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.