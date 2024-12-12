EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.51 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). Approximately 4,511,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 403,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.32).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £109.80 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.24.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

