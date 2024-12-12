Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Equity Residential by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 416,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 398,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EQR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.