Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.